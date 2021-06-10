Buhari commissions Lagos-Ibadan Rail Project, pledges more infrastructural development | Ripples Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Thursday, inaugurated the commercial operations of the Lagos-Ibadan railway project, describing it as another milestone in Nigeria’s railway revival.

The president spoke at the inauguration, which took place at the Mobolaji Johnson Railway Station, Ebute Metta, Lagos on Thursday.

Buhari described the feat as “another milestone in the drive of this administration to revitalise the railway system and establish it as a choice mode of transportation for both passengers and freight’’.

He pledged that his administration would continue to prioritise the railway system as a transportation backbone that could transform industrial and economic activity in the country.

On the benefits of the Lagos-Ibadan corridor as well as other ongoing railway projects across the country, the President said that “this vital line establishes an end-to-end logistic supply chain in railway transport within its short corridor, Lagos – Ibadan’’.

He said that goods coming into the hinterland would now be transported by rail directly from the Apapa port Quayside straight to the Inland Container Depot located in Ibadan from where it can be distributed to other parts of the country.

“In clear recognition of the challenges posed to our economic growth by the absence of strong and effective infrastructure, we have embarked on the completion of the outstanding segment of the Lagos – Kano railway, which is Ibadan – Kano.

“The Lagos – Kano railway project, when completed, will link the Kano – Maradi line at Kano and a rail link from the Nigeria southern ports of Lagos to Maradi in the Niger Republic will be achieved.

“The connection through rail would position Nigerian ports as the choice for import and export business of the people of landlocked Niger Republic.

“This will be beneficial to the economy through employment from new business opportunities and wealth creation”, the President said.

By Mayowa Oladeji

