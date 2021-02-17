Buhari condemns abduction of Kagara students, dispatches security operatives | Ripples Nigeria

Nigeria In One Minute
Buhari condemns abduction of Kagara students, dispatches security operatives
President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned in very strong terms the abduction of students and teachers at the Government Science College, Kagara in Niger State, by bandits who stormed the school on Tuesday night.
In a statement issued on Wednesday on his behalf by the Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the President, Garba Shehu, Buhari said he has ordered extra security to be deployed to the state to forestall future occurrence of such Kidnapping.
The statement reads:
“President Muhammadu Buhari has received reports of the brazen attack on Government Science College, Kagara, Rafi Local Government Area of Niger State, following which a yet to be ascertained number of staff and students have been abducted by gunmen.
“Following these reports, the President has directed the Armed Forces and Police, to ensure immediate and safe return of all the captives.
“The President has also dispatched to Minna, Niger State, a team of security chiefs to coordinate the rescue operation and meet with state officials, community leaders, as well as parents and staff of the College.
“President Buhari has assured of the support of his administration to the Armed Forces in their brave struggle against terrorism and banditry and urged them to do all that can be done to bring an end to this saga, and avoid such cowardly attacks on schools in the future.
“Our prayers are with families of the victims of this attack.”
INSECURITY: Senate urges Buhari to declare state of emergency in aftermath of Kagara schoolboys’ abduction
The Senate has implored President Muhammadu Buhari to declare a state of emergency due to the deteriorating state of security across the country.
Ripples Nigeria had earlier reported that suspected gunmen abducted students and teachers of Government Science Secondary School, Kagara, Niger State on Wednesday morning, February 17.
In the aftermath of this unfortunate event, the lawmakers called on the President Buhari-led administration to implement the various recommendations of the Senate on how to tackle insecurity.
These resolutions of the Senate followed a motion on a matter of urgent public importance on the incident by Senator representing Niger East, Mohammed Sani Musa.
According to Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, the frequent incidents of kidnapping of students would reverse the gains made in school enrollment over the years in the North.
He said parents would no longer yield to persuasion to enroll their wards in school with the level of insecurity plaguing the area especially the kidnap of school children.
However, the Senate President clarified that the security agencies had challenges with personnel and funds.
Lawan said, “Abduction of students from school happens in the northern part of Nigeria.
“With incidences like this, parents would be scared to take their wards to school, and the efforts of the past and by present leaders at providing education would be defeated.
“Service chiefs have to secure the schools and have to carry the states along.”
In his contribution, Senator Mohammed Birma Enagi (Niger South) described the Federal Government as “incompetent” in dealing with the rising insecurity in the country.
He said, “We need to amend the constitution so that governors should be chief security officers of their states since the government at the centre had failed to protect the lives and properties of Nigerians.
“The Federal Government is busy giving palliative instead of creating employment, thus aggravating insecurity.
10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Wednesday morning, February 17, 2021
These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you.
1. 1,368 new COVID-19 cases take Nigeria’s total to 148,296. Deaths, recoveries updated
Nigeria on Tuesday recorded 1,368 fresh COVID-19 cases. Read more
2. Abiodun, Akeredolu, three others receive Daniel into APC
The former Ogun State governor, Gbenga Daniel, on Tuesday officially completed his switch to the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Tuesday, just two years after quitting the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Read more
3. Bill seeking establishment of power institute scales second reading in House of Representatives
A Bill seeking the establishment of the National Power Training Institute of Nigeria (NAPTIN) scaled second reading on the floor of the House of Representatives on Tuesday. Read more
4. FG targets 20m Nigerians in welfare programme
The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, said on Tuesday the Federal Government is targeting 20 million poor Nigerians in its social welfare programme. Read more
5. FG spends N50bn to subsidise electricity for Nigerians – Power minister
The Minister of Power, Sale Mamman, said on Tuesday the Federal Government spends over N50 billion monthly on electricity. Read more
6. Okonjo-Iweala challenges Africa to take advantage of e-commerce to engender trading competitiveness
The new Director-General of World Trade Organisation (WTO), Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, on Tuesday charged the African continent to take advantage of e-commerce and value addition processes to engender global competitiveness in world trading. Read more
7. Bitcoin fails to maintain surge after hitting $50,000 mark
Bitcoin finally surpassed the $50,000 mark after several weeks. Read more
8. Investors lose N40.47bn in Nigeria’s stock market
Trading on the floor of Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) closed on Tuesday with investors losing N40.47 billion. Read more
9. Member of Buhari’s economy advisory team faults NBS report on inflation rate
A member of President Muhammadu Buhari’s economic advisory team, Bismarck Rewane, has faulted the Nigerian Bureau of Statistics (NBS) report on the inflation released on Tuesday. Read more
10. UCL: Mbappe hat-trick as PSG stun Barca; Salah, Mane fire Liverpool past Leipzig
Kylian Mbappe scored a hat-trick for Paris Saint-Germain in their Champions League round-of-16 clash against Barcelona at Camp Nou. Read more
10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Tuesday morning, February 16, 2021
These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you.
1. 574 new COVID-19 infections take Nigeria’s total caseload to 146,928. Deaths, recoveries updated
Nigeria on Monday recorded 574 fresh COVID-19 cases. Read more
2. Bagudu, Ganduje, two other Northern governors visit Makinde over Oyo traders’ clash
Governors of four Northern states in the country on Monday visited their Oyo State counterpart, Seyi Makinde, over last week’s clash between Yoruba and Hausa traders at a market in Ibadan, the state capital. Read more
3. FG seeks fruitful synergy in Nigeria-UAE relations for economic benefits
The Federal Government has called for robust collaboration with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in strengthening existing bilateral relations between the two countries. Read more
4. 109 million Nigerians to be vaccinated for COVID-19 – NPHCDA
The National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) said on Monday at least 109 million Nigerians would be vaccinated for COVID-19 in the next two years. Read more
5. IGP launches Operation Puff Adder ll to check insecurity
The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has launched the Operation Puff Adder II. Read more
6. Nigerian govt places health workers on Ebola alert
The Federal Government has placed the country’s health workers on alert over the outbreak of the deadly Ebola Virus Disease in Conakry, Guinea. Read more
7. Seplat, Japaul lead top gainers in Nigeria’s stock market
The stock market closed trading on a high on Monday as investors gained N68.96 billion during trading. Read more
8. Delighted Okonjo-Iweala promises to revive global economy as WTO chief
The newly appointed Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, has expressed delight on her appointment to lead the 164-member organization. Read more
9. SEC bans Chaka Technologies for operating outside law
Investment and Securities Tribunal has barred Nigerian investment startup, Chaka Technologies, from operating, ordering Chaka to register under the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) if it intends to continue operation in Nigeria’s investment market. Read more
10. Werner ends goal drought as Chelsea beat Newcastle to reclaim fourth spot
Timo Werner scored for the first time in 14 games for Chelsea as the Blues defeated Newcastle United 2-0 in the Premier League on Monday. Read more
