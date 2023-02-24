Buhari condemns assassination of Enugu East senatorial LP candidate, orders arrest of perpetrators

President Muhammadu Buhari has strongly condemned the assassination of Enugu East senatorial candidate, Oyibo Chukwu by unknown gunmen on Wednesday, and has ordered security agencies to apprehend the killers in record time.

Chukwu was shot by the gunmen alongside five of his supporters who then set them ablaze in his vehicle along the Amaechi Awkunanaw, in Enugu South local government area of the state.

In a statement on Friday by the Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the President, Femi Adesina, Buhari said the killers of the politician have “no respect for human life and dignity and therefore deserve the wrath of natural and divine justice.”

The President also directed security agencies to immediately “track down and arrest culprits of this heinous crime,” while he sympathized with the families of the victims, the Labour Party and the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA).

“President Buhari also affirms his avowed commitment to an election that is devoid of violence and rancour,” Adesina said.

“He has also reminded all political actors that it is the choice of the electorate that counts, and therefore all eligible Nigerians should boldly exercise their civic rights without any fear of intimidation,” he added.

