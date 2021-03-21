Buhari condemns attack on Ortom, orders thorough investigation | Ripples Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday condemned the attack on Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State, describing various attacks on individuals and communities in the state as unacceptable.

According to Garba Shehu, the president’s spokesman, Buhari welcomed the dispatch of a high-level team of crack investigators to the state from the police headquarters in Abuja.

He also called on the officers to uncover who, or whatsoever, was behind the attacks and bring them to justice.

The statement reads in part: “In expressing his sympathies, and that of the government of the federation to Governor Ortom and all Benue indigenes, President Buhari said the unfortunate incident must not be politicized, reiterating that an attack on one Nigerian is an attack on all Nigerians.

“The President directed the Police to undertake a thorough investigation into the incident involving the governor and into all such incidents affecting individuals and communities in the state.

“Let there be an open and transparent investigation and whoever is linked to it should be caught and be made to face the law.”

