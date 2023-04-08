Politics
Buhari condemns Benue killings, orders security agencies to fish out, deal with attackers
President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday condemned the “extreme violence” and killings of scores of people in Benue State within one week.
No fewer than 46 people were slain by suspected herdsmen who invaded Umogidi village of Entekpa-Adoka district in Benue State.
The incident was barely 24 hours after the same village, an Idoma-speaking community suffered an attack by suspected herdsmen with three persons killed.
Suspected herdsmen on Friday also attacked Internal Displaced Persons (IDP) camps at Agan in the Makurdi Local Government Area of Benue with many killed.
In a statement by his media aide, Garba Shehu, the President condemned the “use of terrorism as a tool in inter-communal conflicts” and directed the attackers “be found and dealt with” swiftly under the law.
Read also:2023 elections prove Nigeria’s democracy is maturing —Buhari
He also directed the Department of State Services, the Nigeria Police Force and military commanders to enhance surveillance on and review the security management in the affected areas.
The President sympathized with the families of the victims involved in the dastardly attacks.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of those murdered. The entire nation stands united in the fight against the forces of terror and evil,” the President said.
