Buhari condemns ‘cowardly attack’ on Katsina school, orders military to go after bandits

President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday condemned the bandit attack at the Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, Katsina State, and directed the military to go after the hoodlums and rescue the students.

Armed bandits had on Friday night attacked the school and abducted an unspecified number of students from their hostel.

In a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, the president urged the school authorities to carry out an audit of the student population following shooting in and around the school that sent hundreds of them fleeing and scrambling over perimeter walls.

He also advised parents who rushed to evacuate their children and wards from the school to notify the school and police authorities in order to have a full account of the school population.

He said: “I strongly condemn the cowardly bandit attack on innocent children at the Science School, KankaRa.

“Our prayers are with the families of the students, the school authorities, and the injured.”

President Buhari also pledged to continue to support the police and military in their struggle against terrorists and bandits.

According to the statement, the president had been briefed on the incident by the Katsina State Governor, Aminu Masari and the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai.

