Buhari condemns ‘insane’ Zamfara attack, charges security agents to go after criminals | Ripples Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday condemned the latest attack by bandits in Zamfara State.

At least 30 people were killed in Wednesday’s attack by bandits on a local community in the state.

In a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, the President described the killing as unacceptable and insane.

He said “such wanton disregard for life would be brought to an end soon.”

Buhari said: “This insane and persistent violence against innocent people must stop. These criminals should stop pushing their luck too far by believing that the government lacks the capacity to crush them.”

He directed the security and intelligence agencies to immediately plug all loopholes in their operations being exploited by criminals to cause mayhem in the country.

The President added: “The violence against poor villagers who are struggling with poverty and other severe economic challenges is not going to be tolerated by this administration.

“Despite the latest setback in our efforts to protect our citizens, there will be no compromise in our determination to defeat these enemies of humanity.”

