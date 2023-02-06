Buhari condemns murder of 16 Nigerian pilgrims in Burkina Faso

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday condemned the killing of 16 Nigerians by soldiers in Burkina Faso.

The victims were members of the Jam’iyyatu Ansaariddeen Attijjaniyya (JAMAA).

The group’s National Secretary, Sayyidi Yahaya, said at a media briefing in Abuja last weekend that they were killed on their way to Senegal.

In a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, the president said the Nigerian Embassy in Burkina Faso and the country’s government are working together to fish out the culprits.

The statement read: “President Muhammadu Buhari has received the tragic news of the murder of a number of Nigerian Muslim pilgrims on their way to Kaolak, Senegal, when the buses conveying them came under gun attack in Burkina Faso.

“The President expressed his condolences and prayed for the safety of other Nigerians stranded there. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, through the Nigerian Embassy in Burkina Faso, is engaging with the Burkinabe authorities and awaits the outcome of their investigation of the unfortunate incident, and if necessary, to ensure that all culprits are appropriately sanctioned.

“The Nigerian Government will make every effort to secure the mortal remains of the deceased and the survivors of the attack.”

