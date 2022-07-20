Buhari condemns murder of Kaduna Catholic priest, vows to make Nigeria safe

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday condemned the murder of the abducted Catholic priest, Rev. Fr. John Cheitnum.

Cheitnum, a priest with the Kafanchan Catholic Diocese, was killed four days after he was abducted by suspected bandits in the state.

In a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, the president said the security of all Nigerians remains his major priority.

Buhari said: “I am deeply disturbed by the murder of this revered religious figure by outlaws who seem to be bent on creating chaos and disorder in the country.

“The persistent attack on innocent people, including religious figures, by gunmen is a matter of grave concern for this administration, because security is one of the major issues of our campaign promises.

“Let me reassure Nigerians that my commitment to this issue is as firm as ever. I have always made it a duty to regularly summon security chiefs to discuss these challenges and the way forward.

“I’m not allowing the security chiefs to rest unless and until we find a very effective solution to this disturbing security situation.’’

