Buhari condemns attempted coup in Niger Republic | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
Buhari condemns attempted coup in Niger Republic
President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned the attempted coup in the Niger Republic, according to a statement issued by Malam Garba Shehu, his spokesman, in Abuja, on Wednesday, March 31.
“Any illegal effort to depose a democratically elected government is not only despicable but also unacceptable to democratic governments around the world,” Buhari said, over the telephone with Mahamadou Issoufou, his counterpart, and outgoing Nigerien President.
President Buhari warned that the international community was hostile to the change of government by violent and unconstitutional means.
He said: ”It is utterly naïve to attempt the removal of an elected government by force. Military political adventurers should respect the will of the people and respect constitutional order.
“I’m particularly concerned about the negative impact of coups on Africa’s stability, peace, and progress.
Read also: Why Buhari didn’t transmit power to Osinbajo – Presidency
“Nigeria cannot be indifferent to these dangers to Africa. Coups are out of fashion and the involvement of the military in violent change of government is doing more harm than good to Africa.”
Buhari urged African leaders to “remain united against coups under whatever guise or form” while warning coup plotters to learn a lesson from history on the consequences of instability caused by a violent takeover of governments.
He also used the occasion to congratulate the President-elect, Mohamed Bazoum, on his election victory and the outgoing President’s commitment to an orderly and peaceful transfer of power.
The Nigerian leader also applauded Niger’s security forces for suppressing the onslaught against the democratically elected Government of the people of the Niger Republic.
