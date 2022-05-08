Buhari condemns Zamfara attacks, charges military to end banditry

President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday vehemently condemned the recent attacks by bandits on communities in Zamfara State.

No fewer than 55 persons were killed in separate attacks by bandits in four Zamfara communities in the past three days.

In a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, the President directed the military to repel the killings by the terrorists.

The statement read: “We mustn’t allow the return of days when the bandits had a free hand to do as they wished. The rural folk in Zamfara and elsewhere must be allowed to have peace.

READ ALSO:Victory over Boko Haram insurgents, bandits within sight – Buhari

“Therefore, the momentum that has been developed must be sustained in order to bring closure to the activities of these murderers.”

The president noted that the combined efforts of the Federal and State governments must bring an end to the horrific killings.

While appraising the commitment of security operatives, the President reiterated that banditry and other vices must be immediately defeated.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now