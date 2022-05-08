News
Buhari condemns Zamfara attacks, charges military to end banditry
President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday vehemently condemned the recent attacks by bandits on communities in Zamfara State.
No fewer than 55 persons were killed in separate attacks by bandits in four Zamfara communities in the past three days.
In a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, the President directed the military to repel the killings by the terrorists.
The statement read: “We mustn’t allow the return of days when the bandits had a free hand to do as they wished. The rural folk in Zamfara and elsewhere must be allowed to have peace.
READ ALSO:Victory over Boko Haram insurgents, bandits within sight – Buhari
“Therefore, the momentum that has been developed must be sustained in order to bring closure to the activities of these murderers.”
The president noted that the combined efforts of the Federal and State governments must bring an end to the horrific killings.
While appraising the commitment of security operatives, the President reiterated that banditry and other vices must be immediately defeated.
