Buhari condoles with families of students crushed by trailer in Lagos

President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with parents, relations and friends of the students who lost their lives in an accident that happened on Tuesday, along Isheri Road, Ojodu, in Lagos State.

This was contained in a statement on Wednesday by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina.

The statement read, “President Buhari condoles with Government and people of Lagos State and the authorities of Ojodu Grammar School over the sad and painful loss of the promising lives that were cut short in the tragic incident.

“President Buhari prays that the Almighty God will comfort the grieving parents and relations at this very difficult time, and grant the injured quick recovery.”

Ripples Nigeria had reported on Tuesday that an accident involving a trailer, killed an unconfirmed number of secondary school children and injured several others at the Ojodu Grammar School Bus Stop, Along Ogba-Ojodu Berger Road in Lagos.

According to an eyewitness, the trailer driver was reportedly trying to escape traffic enforcement officers who had flagged him down following a traffic violation, when he ran into the school children, crushing them to death.

Angered by the incident, students of nearby secondary schools and some residents blocked the road and pursued the trailer up to the Ogba area where the driver was apprehended, and the trailer set ablaze.

