Buhari condoles with Indonesia over deadly earthquake

Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari, on Tuesday, condoled with the government and people of Indonesia following a devastating earthquake that left more than 160 people dead, and damaged 2,200 houses with 13,000 displaced 13,000 in the country’s West Java province.

His condolence message is contained in a statement signed on Tuesday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina.

“On behalf of the people of Nigeria, I convey our deep condolences to the government and people of Indonesia on the sad episode of this earthquake, the deadliest this year, and give the strong assurance that we stand with you in this very difficult period.

“We join you in prayers for the dead and for the early recovery of the injured victims,” Buhari said.

