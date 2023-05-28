Buhari confers national award on Anyaoku, Akande, Osoba, others

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Sunday, conferred national honour of Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger (GCON) on a former Secretary-General of the Commonwealth, Emeka Anyaoku.

President Buhari also conferred the Commander of the Federal Republic (CFR) on a former Governor of Osun, Chief Bisi Akande, a former Governor of Ogun State, Chief Olusegun Osoba, Mamman Daura and the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Godwin Emefiele, among others.

Read also: Tinubu conferred with Nigeria’s highest honour, GCFR, Shettima gets GCON

The Olowu of Kuta, Oba Adekunle Oyelude Makama, Tegbosun III, was also conferred with the Commander of the Order of Niger (CON) for his support for the Nigerian military.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now