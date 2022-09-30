Buhari confers national honour on Omo-Agege

President Muhammadu Buhari has conferred the national honour of the Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic (CFR) on the Deputy President of the Senate Ovie Omo-Agege.

Buhari said the award was given to Omo- Agege who represents Delta Central in the National Assembly was due to his immense contribution to lawmaking.

READ ALSO: APC leaders unanimously picked Omo-Agege as Deputy Senate President – Buhari

The Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the Deputy Senate President, Yomi Odunuga, confirmed the development in a statement on Friday.

The CFR award will be formally conferred on Omo-Agege at a ceremony on October 11.

