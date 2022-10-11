Buhari confers national honours on 11 serving governors, ministers, captains of industry, others

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday conferred National Honours Awards on 437 Nigerians in Abuja.

The recipients include 11 governors, ministers, captains of industry and diplomats, among others.

Among those honoured by the president held at the International Conference Centre, Abuja, were governors Nasir El-Rufai (Kaduna), Rotimi Akeredolu (Ondo), Ifeanyi Okowa (Delta), Darius Ishaku (Taraba) and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu).

Also honoured were the Director-General of World Trade Organisation (WTO), Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations, Amina Mohammed, Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, Chief Justice of Nigeria, Olukayode Ariwoola, former CJN, Tanko Muhammad, and Nigeria’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Prof. Tijjani Muhammad-Bande, among others.

At least 5,341 persons, including Tuesday’s recipients, have been conferred with various National Honours since the inception of the award in 1963.

In his address at the event, the president commended the recipients for their contributions to national development over the years.

He said the recipients had distinguished themselves in the service of the nation and humanity.

Buhari reaffirmed commitment of his administration to the fight against terrorism and other crimes in the country.

He said: “The National Honours are not merely decorative. They remind us of an important part of our responsibility as citizens.

“We must always endeavour to do our best for our country. We will continue to root out all forms of banditry, criminality, terrorism and insurgency in the land.

“As I stated earlier in my Independence address to the nation, I will hand over a Nigeria that is free from insecurity to the next generation of leaders.”

The president commended the National Awards Committee headed by a retired Justice of the Supreme Court, Justice Sidi Muhammad, for diligently going through over 5,000 submissions and coming up with the recommendations.

He noted that the screening and selection of nominees for this year’s award followed established broad criteria in accordance with the National Honours Act CAP.N43 of the Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004.

President Buhari added: “The criteria include but not limited to consistent and meaningful participation in community and/or national development; rendering unsolicited, selfless and philanthropic services to humanity.

“Outstanding sacrifice in the defence of a cause popularly adjudged to be positive, relevant and beneficial to the nation and community.

‘‘Distinct act of bravery in the protection and/or defence of national interest, public peace, safety of life and property.

‘‘Remarkable achievement in any field of expertise where the person’s activities in that field have made significant contributions to the attainment of national goals and objectives.

‘‘Immense contributions towards the uplift of community, state, nation and/or humanity through achievements by way of inventions and bringing outstanding honour and glory to the state through personal dedication and patriotic commitment.

”Service with integrity is also a basis for the selection process.

‘‘We have amongst the recipients today, Amb. Prof. Tijjani Muhammad-Bande, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo Iweala, Ms. Amina J. Mohammed and Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, who are doing our country proud on the international scene.

“Our dear sisters are a source of inspiration to our young women that through the dint of hard work and dedication, they can achieve greatness.

‘‘We also have on the list, Imam Abdullahi Abubakar, a religious leader who hid over 262 Christians in his mosque from attacks in Yelwa Gindi Akwati village, in Plateau State.

”He is a good example of religious tolerance we preach amongst Nigerians. I am excited that he is being honoured today with Member of the Order of the Federal Republic (MFR).

‘‘Worthy of mention are our artistes, particularly, our very own Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu (Burna Boy), who won the Grammy Awards in 2020.

”Burna Boy and other artistes have repositioned the Nigerian entertainment industry and placed it on the global map.

”At the just concluded Dubai Expo 2020, Nigeria’s pavilion was a beehive of activities as our musicians entertained guests from around the world.

‘‘Despite the present economic challenges, Nigeria still boasts of men and women of integrity.

“ Ms. Josephine Agu, an airport cleaner returned $12,200 found in a toilet at Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos, as well as Ogbanago Muhammed Ibrahim, a bank security man who found and returned $10,000.

‘‘Today, we celebrate their dignity and strength of character by conferring National Honours on them.”

