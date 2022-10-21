Buhari confers service awards on Jonathan, Wike, 15 Govs, others

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Friday, conferred the Nigeria Excellence Award in Public Service on former President Goodluck Jonathan, Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike, Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, Speaker of House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, Service Chiefs as well as 15 governors.

The event which took place at the Conference room of the Presidential Villa, Abuja, also saw the conferment of different categories of awards on 43 other prominent Nigerians.

More to come….

