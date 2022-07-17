Buhari congratulates Adeleke, reassures Nigerians on free, fair 2023 elections

In the aftermath of the gubernatorial election held in Osun State on Saturday, President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday congratulated the governor-elect of Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Adeleke had defeated the incumbent governor, Gboyega Oyetola, in the keenly contested election.

The President commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as well as other stakeholders for a successful process, adding that the will of the electorate must always prevail.

In the statement issued by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, the president expressed confidence for the credible 2023 general elections.

The statement read: “With the election over, the President expresses the conviction that the people of Osun have expressed their will through the ballot, and the will of the people must always matter and be respected in a democracy.

“President Buhari notes that the successful conduct of the election is further testimony to the maturity and commitment of all stakeholders – the electoral body, security agencies, political parties, the media, civil society, and the electorate – to further strengthen the integrity of the electoral process in the country.

“The President reassures the nation that the commitment of this administration towards having credible elections remains unshaken.”

