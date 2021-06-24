Buhari constitutes FHA Board

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday approved the constitution of the Board of Federal Housing Authority (FHA) for a period of three years.

Senator Lawal Shuaibu is the Chairman of the FHA Board.

The Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the President, Garba Shehu, who disclosed this in a statement, listed other members of the Board.

The statement read: “Other members of the Board are – Modestus Umenzekwe, Anambra; Mumini I. Hanafi, Kwara; Adamu Maina Dadi, Yobe; Eng. Adamu Ismaila, Adamawa; Barr. Zubairu S.N, Nasarawa State; Chinyere Anokwuru, Abia; Yinka Ogunsulire, Ondo State: Veronica Shinnaan, Plateau; Aleruchi Cookey-Gam, Rivers and Olajumoke Akinwunmi, Ogun.”

“The appointments of the board members took into cognizance requisite competence, experience and network in the housing industry to actualize the administration’s vision of providing decent and affordable housing for Nigerians.”

