Buhari decision on SARS a demonstration of good leadership —Lawan

Senate President Ahmad Lawan has said that President Muhammadu Buhari yielding to the demand of Nigeria on Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), was a demonstration of good leadership.

Following widespread protests against the activities of SARS, Nigerian government on Sunday, October 11, disbanded the police unit.

Responding to the development in a statement released in Abuja on Sunday by his Special Adviser (Media), Ola Awoniyi, Lawan commended President Buhari and the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu for disbanding SARS.

“I am applauding the president because it is a demonstration of good leadership to yield to the demand of the populace in difficult situations like this,” he said.

READ ALSO: Beyond disbandment police must identify, punish SARS operatives involved in abuses —Gbajabiamila

Also applauding Adamu, he said that the police boss should beyond the disbursement of SARS come up with measures for the transformation of the Nigeria Police into an effective law enforcement and crime fighting agency that would be a true and respected friend of the Nigerian people.

Further noting that all the measures should completely address all the concerns that led to the fate that befell SARS, Lawan added:

“The expectation is that this situation offers us another opportunity to reform the operations of the entire Force.

“I also reiterate my call for the prosecution of all security personnel whose extra judicial killings and other acts of misconduct brought us to this sorry state.

“I hope that the steps taken by the Inspector-General of Police will be followed with more comprehensive reform of the police.”

Join the conversation

Opinions