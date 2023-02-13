Buhari declares 100% support for Tinubu, others at APC campaign rally in Gombe

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday declared his 100 percent support for the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu , and other representatives of the party in this month’s elections.

The president stated this during the APC presidential campaign rally held at the Ali Pantami Stadium in Gombe State.

The campaign rally was attended by many APC chieftains including the party’s vice-presidential candidate, Kashim Shettima, the national chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, and the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, among others.

However, the Gombe State former governor, Danjuma Goje, was conspicuously absent at the event.

Buhari, who was represented at the event by the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, dismissed insinuations he does not support some of the APC candidates.

He promised to give his total supports for the party’s candidate at all levels.

In his address, Tinubu assured Nigerians that the APC would make the country better.

He promised to make Gombe the North-East business if elected the country’s president later this month.

The APC candidate commended Governor Inuwa Yahaya for what he described as tremendous development of the state.

