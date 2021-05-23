Buhari declares Monday work-free for military in honour of late army chief, 10 others | Ripples Nigeria

News
Buhari declares Monday work-free for military in honour of late army chief, 10 others
President Muhammadu Buhari has declared Monday a work-free day for members of the Armed Forces in honour of the Chief of Army Staff, Lt-Gen. Tukur Buratai and 10 other persons who died in last week’s plane crash in Kaduna.
Attahiru and 10 other military officers died when a Nigerian Air Force (NAF) plane crashed near the Kaduna International Airport on Friday evening.
The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, who disclosed this in a statement on Sunday night, said the national flag would fly at half-mast in all public buildings and facilities across the country from Monday in honour of the dead military officers.
READ ALSO: Buhari speaks with widow of late army chief, charges military to rid Nigeria of terrorism
The statement read: “His Excellency, Muhammadu Buhari, President, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Federal Republic of Nigeria, has authorized that the National Flag should be flown at half-mast in all public buildings, facilities and official residences with effect from Monday, May 24 to Wednesday, May 26, 2021.
“This approval is to honour the memory and services of the Late Chief of Army Staff, Lt-Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, 10 senior military and service members who lost their lives in the plane crash on Friday, May 21, 2021.
“The President has similarly approved a work-free day for members of the Armed Forces on Monday, May 24, 2021.”
