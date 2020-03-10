Buhari decorated as Champion of Women in Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari has been decorated as the Champion of Women in Nigeria.

A statement by Femi Adesina, Buhari’s spokesman, said the President received the decoration in Abuja on Tuesday during an audience with Dr Eleanor Nwadinobi, President of the Medical Women’s International Association.

During the event, Buhari hailed the achievements of Nigerian women in different fields of endeavour.

He urged them to remain steadfast in their chosen vocations and be role models to the younger generation.

Congratulating Nigerian women on breaking new grounds in the medical field, President Buhari said he was delighted to receive Dr Nwadinobi, the first Nigerian elected as President of the Association in its 100 years of existence.

The President said, ‘‘I am also proud to see and hear about the great achievements of Dr Nwadinobi.

‘‘The story of her career and what she has been able to accomplish thus far is commendable and must be celebrated.

‘‘I take this opportunity to congratulate you, Dr Nwadinobi and all your colleagues on your successes as I pray for many more years of accomplishments.’’

The President recalled that on 8th of March 2020, the whole world celebrated International Women’s Day and reflected on the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women universally.

‘‘I will, therefore, ask Dr Nwadinobi and all members of the Medical Women’s International Association to continue to be role models for our younger sisters and daughters.

‘‘With the right encouragement, support and guidance, our womenfolk can equal the achievements of other women elsewhere.’’

In her remarks, Dr Nwadinobi thanked the President for receiving her along with her team members, noting that with her election, the association has not only honoured Nigeria, “but also aligned with Your Excellency’s administration in stepping up to the Next Level.”

She said Nigeria now has “the strongest voice in the Medical Women’s International Association, and can also be a strategic and dependable partner in transforming women’s health indices.”

Dr Nwadinobi commended efforts being made by the government to protect Nigerians from the Covid-19, stressing:

“Our prayer is that in the same way we set a good example in the handling of Ebola, that we will also overcome and contain the Coronavirus.”

Buhari was during the event decorated as the “Champion of Women in the country”, Adesina said.

