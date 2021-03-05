Buhari decorates new service chiefs, gives them ultimatum to tackle insecurity | Ripples Nigeria

Latest
Buhari decorates new service chiefs, gives them ultimatum to tackle insecurity
President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday in Abuja charged the newly appointed service chiefs to speed up their actions in freeing the country from the current state of insecurity.
Speaking at a ceremony to decorate the new service chiefs with their ranks at the State House Abuja, the President said:
“During our four-hour security meeting, on Tuesday, I had taken the responsibility as Commander-in-Chief for you to go out into the field and secure the country.
“You have got a few weeks to do that because by the rainy season, we expect people to develop confidence and go back to the land, so that we don’t get into trouble by being away from the field and therefore unable to produce enough food for the nation.”
READ ALSO: Buhari presides over security council meeting amid nationwide insecurity
He told the service chiefs to see their appointment, clearance and decoration as a vote of confidence on them.
“For those (of you) that have been confirmed by this ceremony, the decoration, in front of your spouses, is a further confidence loudly expressed on you on behalf of the nation, to respond to the insecurity the country is in, and the nation looks up to you for rapid relief.”
He assured them of his firm support as they deliver on their responsibilities.
“I have accepted responsibility for your actions in the field; it’s up to you to identify your competent officers irrespective of seniority and paper qualification and deploy them to make sure that we secure this country.
“We all look forward to you to perform and I as the Commander-in- Chief, I am backing you hundred per cent, and I expect you to effectively deploy your officers and men to secure the country,” the President said.
Responding on behalf of the other service chiefs, the Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor assured the President that they will not fail in their responsibilities as the mandate is clear.
“Nigeria will have peace again. Based on the mandate, we will address all issues, working with all other security organisations,” he said.
Others decorated are Lieutenant General Ibrahim Attahiru as Chief of Army Staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo as Chief of Naval Staff and Air Marshal Isiaka Amao as Chief of Air Staff.
The new service chiefs were recently confirmed by both chambers of the National Assembly.
