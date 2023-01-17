Buhari decries promotion of religious sentiment in Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday decried the use of religion to divide Nigerians by some individuals in the country.

Buhari, according to a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, stated this during a meeting with the United States Ambassador-at-Large for International Religious Freedom, Rashad Hussain, at the State House, Abuja.

He said: “It’s a problem Nigeria has been struggling with for a long time, and it is completely unnecessary. Some people are using religion for sentiment but with adequate education, people are seeing through it now.”

The president recalled a private discussion he had with former US President, Donald Trump, at the White House, during which Trump questioned him about the death of Christians in Nigeria.



“The majority of the people just want to practice their religion without problem, but some people cash in on religious misunderstanding for their own ends.

“When people are educated, they are able to discern when others want to use religion for certain ends. They do it mostly for material reasons.

“Also, when some people are incompetent, they bring in all sorts of excuses, including religion,” he stated.

