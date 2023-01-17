News
Buhari decries promotion of religious sentiment in Nigeria
President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday decried the use of religion to divide Nigerians by some individuals in the country.
Buhari, according to a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, stated this during a meeting with the United States Ambassador-at-Large for International Religious Freedom, Rashad Hussain, at the State House, Abuja.
He said: “It’s a problem Nigeria has been struggling with for a long time, and it is completely unnecessary. Some people are using religion for sentiment but with adequate education, people are seeing through it now.”
The president recalled a private discussion he had with former US President, Donald Trump, at the White House, during which Trump questioned him about the death of Christians in Nigeria.
READ ALSO: 2023: Wike warns against religious sentiments, harps on security
“The majority of the people just want to practice their religion without problem, but some people cash in on religious misunderstanding for their own ends.
“When people are educated, they are able to discern when others want to use religion for certain ends. They do it mostly for material reasons.
“Also, when some people are incompetent, they bring in all sorts of excuses, including religion,” he stated.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: 4 yrs after completion, Kwara PHC facility inactive, rural dwellers in pains
In the middle of the night sometime in September 2019, Fatimah Ballah struggled with severe pains as she tries to...
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...
INVESTIGATION: In Cross River, civil servants retire into poverty as govt looks away, squanders funds on frivolities
Thousands of civil servants in Cross River State struggle to stay alive as they are denied their gratuities and monthly...
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...