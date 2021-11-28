Buhari decries reliance on imported food in Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday decried the continued reliance on imported food and raw materials by Nigerians.

Buhari, who spoke at the 10th convocation ceremony of the Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike, Abia State, said there was no reason for Nigerians dependence on imported raw materials given the abundance of knowledge and resources in the country.

He stressed that agriculture remained the major driver of economic growth in Nigeria.

Read also: Police arrests Anambra resident over murder of Buhari’s supporter, Okeke

The President, who was represented at the forum by the Minister of Agriculture, Dr. Mahmood Abubakar, said the expectations of his government was for the Universities of Agriculture to drive the rapid development of knowledge and skills to increase local production of food and raw materials in the country.

He said: “We can and should be able to feed ourselves on the rich soils and diverse ecologies that God has endowed Nigeria with. We should be determined to wisely exploit the natural resources and inheritance of our nation to feed our people and possibly export to other nations.

“Government expects that Universities of Agriculture should bravely confront the heavy dependence of our nation on imported food and raw materials with the view to reducing it to the barest minimum at the shortest possible time.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now