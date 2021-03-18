Buhari demands ‘effective utilisation’ of $890m health grant to Nigeria | Ripples Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday charged the Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, to ensure effective utilisation of $890million grant released to Nigeria by the Global Fund fight HIV-AIDS, tuberculosis, and malaria in the country in the next three years.

The Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President, Femi Adesina, who disclosed this in a statement in Abuja, gave the directive at the virtual launch of the grant at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He said the grant would also support the establishment of resilient and sustainable health systems in the country.

Buhari said: ”Let me also emphasise here that this administration has zero-tolerance for corruption and inefficient use of resources.

“In this regard, I hereby direct the Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, to set up an accountability framework, to monitor the use of this fund and provide periodic performance reports to my office.”

The President also assured donor agencies and development partners of judicious use of the grant.

READ ALSO: FG probes alleged embezzlement of $32m health grants

According to him, the funding would complement investments in the health sector, curb new infections, and reduce HIV-AIDS, tuberculosis, and Malaria-related morbidity and mortality.

He applauded the Global Fund for contributing $51million for procurement of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), test kits, and scale-up diagnostic capacity during the early stages of Nigeria’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The President added: “It is my wish that in the next three years, these three diseases are taken much further down the path of elimination.

”I acknowledge the support of Development Partners, namely; the United States government, the United Nations System, bilateral agencies, and various local and international foundations.

“I am pleased to say that, on our part, we are on track to fulfilling our co-financing commitments to the Global Fund for this new funding cycle and meeting our other commitments as and when due.”

Join the conversation

Opinions