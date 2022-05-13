Buhari demands ‘impartial’ probe of Sokoto college student’s killing

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday demanded an extensive and impartial probe of Thursday’s killing of a female student of Shehu Shagari College of Education, Sokoto, Deborah Samuel, by an angry mob in the state.

Samuel, a 200-level student of the college, was killed for alleged blasphemy by students of the institution.

She was waylaid by the group for making insulting remarks against Prophet Muhammed.

The President, who reacted to the incident in a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, said the killing of the young lady by fellow students was a matter of concern.

He said: “The case demands an impartial, extensive probe into all that happened before and during the incident.

“Muslims all over the world demand respect for the Holy Prophets, including Isah (Alaihissalaam, Jesus Christ) and Muhammad (SAW) but where transgressions occur as alleged to be the case in this instance, the law does not allow anyone to take matters into their hands.

“Moreover, religious leaders preach that it is not for the believer to judge the actions of another person.

“The constituted authority must be allowed to deal with such matters when they arise.

“No person has the right to take the law into his or her own hands in this country. Violence has and never will solve any problem.”

Buhari also directed the Ministries of Information and Culture, Police Affairs and that of Communications and Digital Economy to work with mobile network providers and tech companies to check the spread of false and inflammatory information through social media.

