Buhari demands tight security around borders in Lake Chad Basin

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday challenged border control agencies and security services within member countries of the Lake Chad Basin Commission (LCBC) to end the circulation of illegal weapons in the region.

Buhari, who spoke at the 16th Ordinary Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Lake Chad Basin Commission on Tuesday in Abuja, said that illegal movement of arms into the region has heightened the proliferation of small arms and light weapons in the region.

He said although the terrorists have been significantly decimated in the region, military actions alone cannot effectively win the war against terrorism.

The president also expressed concern over budgetary allocation to the commission.

The Lake Chad Basin Commission which was established in 1964 has six member countries bordering the region. These are Nigeria, Cameroon, Niger, Chad, Central African Republic and Libya.

The Commission is charged with managing the Lake Chad’s shared water resources, preservation of the ecosystems and promotion of regional integration, peace and development in the Lake Chad Region.

