Buhari deploys support teams to Anambra, Delta, Rivers, nine other flood-affected states

President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday deployed special teams to deliver urgently needed assistance to 12 states most ravaged by flood in the country.

The Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the President, Garba Shehu, disclosed this in a statement in Abuja.

The affected states are – Anambra, Adamawa, Bayelsa, Delta, Edo, Jigawa, Kano, Kebbi, Kogi, Kwara, Niger, and Rivers.

The statement noted that six states – Jigawa, Kaduna, Kebbi, Kwara, Niger, and Sokoto had earlier received the first wave of support from the presidency.

President Buhari, according to the statement, expressed the country’s sympathy to the victims of the floods, many of whom had lost family members, homes, and valued investments in agricultural crops and livestock.

He also called for additional coordination between the federal and state agencies dealing with the problem.

