Buhari details his govt’s COVID-19 intervention measures

The Presidency Thursday unveiled several intervention measures put in place by President Muhammadu Buhari in a bid to ensure Nigerians were not harshly affected by the impact of COVID-19 on the nation’s economy.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, who disclosed this in a statement titled: “COVID-19: What President Buhari is doing, and will do,” said the country is not immune to the ravaging impact of the pandemic across the globe hence the need for the government to take proactive measures.

According to him, an economic team headed by the Minister of Finance, Budget, and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, has already been put together by the President to examine the impact of COVID-19 on the economy with a view to making life meaningful to Nigerians now and after normalcy returns.

Adesina said there are ongoing plans by the government to tackle weak health systems and infrastructure through the establishment of standard laboratories, intensive care units, and isolation centres in all states of the federation.

He said: “There is global anxiety on what the future holds for humanity post-COVID-19, particularly in respect of the economy, healthcare, job security, and general wellbeing.

“Naturally, Nigerians are not immune from the disquietude, as they belong to the global community.

“Below is a checklist of some measures that President Muhammadu Buhari has taken, and will further take, to make life abundant for Nigerians. This should assuage some apprehensions:

“An economic team, headed by the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning has been set up to examine the impact of COVID-19 on the economy.

“The Economic Sustainability Committee headed by the Vice President to define a post-COVID-19 economy for Nigeria. A Taskforce set up on the free movement of farm produce headed by the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development.

“Plans are also afoot to tackle weak health systems and infrastructure through the establishment of standard laboratories, intensive care units, and isolation centres in all states of the federation.

“The health infrastructure will eventually be recalibrated for the good of the people, and in readiness for future emergencies. As long term measure, emphasis will be placed on integrating local content in proven researches in cure, and production of materials in the health sector.

“A Fiscal Sustainability Plan to complement the suite of monetary and banking interventions recently announced by the Central Bank of Nigeria.”

