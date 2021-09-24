Buhari details Nigerian govt’s efforts at tackling Boko Haram, insecurity

President Muhammadu Buhari has detailed the efforts of his administration towards ensuring the elimination of Boko Haram insurgency in the country.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that the President made this clarification via his speech delivered on the floor of the 76th session of the United Nation General Assembly which held in New York.

The President acknowledged that terrorism is a worldwide menace that needs to be eradicated in order to achieve global peace with the Nigerian forces at the forefront working with UN Counter-Terrorism bodies.

“Terrorism continues to dominate security discourse worldwide. In Nigeria, Boko Haram terrorists group, though fragmented by internal strife and weakened by our defence forces, is still active and preying on soft targets.

“Nigeria will continue to work closely with UN Counter-Terrorism bodies and entities with a view to bringing this scourge to an end.

“Nigeria has spared no effort in addressing the challenges of terrorism posed by the activities of Boko Haram in North-East Nigeria and the Lake Chad region, as well as banditry in the North-West and North-Central Nigeria.

“The Nigerian Security Forces have recorded considerable success in the fight against terrorism. As a result of the renewed vigour of our military, many terrorist fighters are voluntarily surrendering to our security forces.

“I and three other Nigerian Heads of State served actively as peace keepers and Nigeria continues to support peacekeeping efforts. We know the sacrifice involved, we also know how important peace keeping is for those in vulnerable situations. Nigeria will continue to play its part fully in supporting United Nations peacekeeping operations within Africa and beyond,” Buhari noted.

