Buhari didn’t omit Lekki shooting in broadcast —Adesina

Contrary to the belief of many Nigerians, Femi Adesina has said that President Muhammadu Buhari did not omit Lekki shooting in his national broadcast on Thursday.

Adesina, who is the Special Adviser to President Buhari on Media and Publicity, stated this on Friday, when he appeared as a guest on Channels Television’s Politics Today.

President Buhari was and is still being criticised for apparently not mentioning the shooting of peaceful EndSARS protesters in Lagos by soldiers in Lagos, during his national broadcast on Thursday.

But Adesina said that the shooting incident “was not omitted. That the message to the international community was on Lekki shooting.”

READ ALSO: Sanwo-Olu visits places destroyed by hoodlums during #EndSARS violence

He insisted, “It is not true (Buhari omitted the shooting of EndSARS protesters). Somewhere in that speech, the President spoke to the international community. He thanked those who had sought understanding before they made comments.

“He was also telling those who were hasty in their judgement to seek more information. He didn’t miss out anything.”

Also commenting on the virtual meeting Buhari had on Friday with former Nigerian presidents, Adesina said his principal was applauded for his national broadcast by the former leaders.

He specifically quoted former President Olusegun Obasanjo to have said, “I commend the speech of last night. The nation had been waiting. You made points that I believe need to be commended.”

Join the conversation

Opinions