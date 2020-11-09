Buhari directs compulsory enrollment of NYSC members into NHIS

President Muhammadu Buhari has directed that members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), be enrolled into the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).

This was made public on Monday by the NYSC Director-General, Brigadier-General Shuaibu Ibrahim, at a briefing in Abuja.

Noting that the NYSC mobilises over 300,000 youths annually, the DG said that the corps remained the most critical platform for mentoring Nigerian youths as drivers of national unity and development.

“I wish to use this opportunity to again express our gratitude to the security agencies and other stakeholders for their support.

“Furthermore, the scheme has concluded arrangements with the NHIS for the enrolment of corps members into the NHIS in line with a presidential directive. We have also expended huge resources on critical health needs of corps members, including footing of medical bills,” he added.

