Buhari directs MDAs to start 2023 budget preparation

President Muhammadu Buhari has directed Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) to commence early preparation of his transition budget for 2023.

The President gave the charge while signing into law the 2022 Appropriation Bill and the 2021 Finance Bill.

Speaking at the event, the President said his desire was to keep with the tradition of restoring a predictable January to December fiscal year as entrenched in the constitution.

Read also: I will do more to protect Nigerians in 2022 – Buhari

He said: “2023 budget would be a transition budget and that work will start in earnest to ensure early submission of the 2023-2025 Medium-Term Expenditure Framework and Fiscal Strategy Paper as well as the 2023 Appropriation Bill to the National Assembly

“It is therefore imperative Heads of MDA to cooperate with the Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning, more specifically with the Budget Office of the Federation, to realise this very important objective.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now