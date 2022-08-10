Business
Buhari disburses N100bn to Nigerian-owned drug manufacturers
President Muhammadu Buhari has disclosed that his administration disbursed N100 billion to indigenous pharmaceutical manufacturers, with healthcare investors also benefiting from the fund.
Buhari had financed the operation of the Nigerian-owned healthcare companies through the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to improve the production of medicines within the country.
The disbursement had began after the COVID-19 outbreak, and was provided to sustain the healthcare’s contribution to the Nigerian economy. The industry was considered as an essential sector during the lockdown.
He revealed the financial intervention on Tuesday during the visit of the new Executive members of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), to the Presidential Villa, Abuja.
The president further stated, “I commend our medical professionals for their contribution to Nigeria’s exemplary management of the COVID-19 pandemic, the control of malaria, HIV and Tuberculosis, and other feats also achieved by Nigerian doctors in the diaspora.
“Our response to COVID-19 pandemic has been praised internationally and your members are key parts of this success.
Read also: Manufacturers count losses as cost of production rises by 30% in one year
“I recall that in the last quarter of 2021, the immediate past NMA executives visited me and presented recommendations for the health sector, which included the review and amendment of NHIS Act; upgrading and equipping existing health institutions; loans to fund hospital equipment; the repeal and re-enactment of the Medical and Dental Practitioners’ Act; and appeal for more funding for the four newly established Universities of Medical Sciences.
“I am pleased to inform you that most of these recommendations have been addressed, whilst further action is being taken to study those involving cross-cutting administrative processes with legal implications.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: How roadside foods endanger consumers’ life with trans fat in northern Nigeria
With an estimated 854,000 deaths in Nigeria, and 3,229 attributed to trans fatty acids (TFA) -related cardiovascular deaths, ADESOLA IKULAJOLU visited Nigeria’s...
INVESTIGATION: Untold story of Ondo oil producing communities battling poor health system
Access to quality healthcare is one of the nightmares of communities in Ilaje local government area of Ondo State. Despite...
FEATURE: Ogun residents, waste collectors trade blames, as refuse litter environment
TIJANI ABDULKABEER, a journalist from the University of Ibadan, during a recent trip to Sango Otta, Ogun State took a look...
INVESTIGATION: How online fraudsters siphon victims’ funds through ‘SportyBet’ platform
As Nigeria transits into a cashless society, the evolution also creates opportunities for internet scammers to take advantage of unsuspecting...
SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment
In this report, Arinze Chijioke looks at how delays in evacuation of waste in Enugu State encourages indiscriminate waste disposal, its health implications, and how...