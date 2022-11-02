Buhari dismisses talks of rising insecurity in Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari has dismissed talks on the escalation of the security crisis in the country.

The president spoke at the opening ceremony of a three-day strategic communication conference for State Commandant and Public Relations Officers of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Abuja.

Buhari, who was represented at the event by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, insisted that the insecurity in the country was under control.

He also described as unfounded the recent alarm raised by the United States and other foreign nations on the planned terror attacks in Abuja.

READ ALSO: Buhari’s exclusion of South-East deepens insecurity in Nigeria — Tambuwal

The president said: “While insecurity is not gone, it is not rising. To a large extent, there is control over the security situation in the country. This is irrespective of the western nations said about the security situation. We know that is not exactly the truth.

“Our security agencies have a firm grip and control of the security situation in the country. I oppose the word rising insecurity in the country, it is not rising, it is under control and it will further be under control till it is completely checked.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now