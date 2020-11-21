Buhari does not interfere in NNPC operations – Kyari

The Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mele Kyari, has dismissed claims in some quarters that President Muhammadu Buhari, interferes with the running of the corporation.

He insisted that the president has never meddled in the affairs of the state-owned oil firm.

Kyari, who stated this during an interactive session with media on Friday, said the NNPC enjoys the full support of the president in its operations.

He said: “I can tell you that the privilege we have today in this company is the unfettered control without any distraction or interference to make decisions and be accountable and responsible for our decisions. This has never happened until this government.

“I can tell you this because I have been around for 29 years and have worked closely with the top management of the NNPC for about 15 years.

“This is the only president who has never asked NNPC to do something. I have the personal privilege of having access to Mr. President, to his private audience and I can tell you that under no circumstances has he controlled what we want to do.

“He only wants to know and be sure that what we are doing is in the best interest of the country.”

Kyari also said the deregulation of the downstream sector of the petroleum industry was a very difficult decision for the president as he understood the effects it would have on ordinary Nigerians.

“The president was really worried about the regulation as he understood the pains Nigerians would go through shortly after coming out of the COVID-19 lockdown. But he had to support the decision because the government can no longer afford subsidies with harsh economic impact of the pandemic,” the NNPC chief added.

