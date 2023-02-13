Buhari, Emefiele meet again ahead of Supreme Court judgement

President Muhammad Buhari on Monday again had a meeting with the Central Bank of Nigeria governor, Godwin Emefiele at the Aso Rock Villa, Abuja.

This is about the fifth time the CBN boss and the president have met since the announcement by the CBN that it would redesign the country’s highest currency notes.

The Monday meeting took place around 1:00pm, shortly after the President returned from the Police Force Headquarters, where he had unveiled some patrol vehicles to be deployed for the 2023 general elections.

The meeting is also coming ahead of a ruling expected from the Supreme Court in a suit filed against the Federal Government over the decision of the CBN to end the use of old N200, N500 and N1000 notes.

The suit was filed by the state governments of Kaduna, Kogi and Zamfara for the apex court to deter the apex bank from implementing the February 10 deadline for use of the old naira notes.

The Supreme Court had canceled the CBN deadline and asked all parties to maintain status quo pending its ruling fixed for February 15.

A number of other state governments had also filed similar suits against the decision of the CBN to redesign the nation’s naira notes and fix a deadline for their usage.

Emefiele, however refused to tell reporters the details or outcome of his meeting with the president when they approached him after the meeting.

