Buhari enjoys huge respect from world leaders – Femi Adesina

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, said on Sunday that President Muhammadu Buhari has enjoyed the respect of world leaders since he assumed office eight years ago.

Adesina, who spoke in a documentary titled: “Buhari Was Here,” aired on Channels Television, said the president’s zero tolerance for corruption and other unethical conduct earned him respect from his colleagues from across the world.

The 55-minute documentary showcases the significant areas of the outgoing administration from 2015.

President Buhari will hand over power to the President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, next Monday.

READ ALSO: Buhari approves new governing board of sports institute

Adesina said: “I have had the privilege of travelling with the President in the past eight years and I can tell you that he enjoyed so much respect from world leaders.

“Before they give you that kind of respect, they must have checked you out. And that is what happened with Buhari.

““Even when former British Minister (David Cameron) said Nigeria is fantastically corrupt, the President did not pick offence. He knows there is corruption in Nigeria and so he said ‘We will fight corruption.

“Today, the ECOWAS commission is set to confer on him an award as a champion of democracy.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now