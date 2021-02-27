 Buhari excited at return of abducted Kagara schoolchildren | Ripples Nigeria
Buhari excited at return of abducted Kagara schoolchildren

36 mins ago

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed his happiness at the release of the abducted students of Government Science College in Kagara, Niger State.

This was contained in a statement issued by Buhari on Saturday, February 27, via his spokesman, Garba Shehu.

Buhari welcomed the students’ release while commending the nation’s security and intelligence agencies and the government of Niger State for their responses in securing the release.

READ MORE: Kidnapped Kagara students regain freedom

“We are happy they have been released,” Buhari said while sympathising with the staff and the students, their parents, and friends on this ordeal.

He, however, warned that the country will not continue to suffer these attacks that threaten the growth of education, the security, and the life of the future leaders at the same time putting the nation in a negative light.

Buhari also reiterated his earlier advice to school owners, particularly the state and local governments, as well as religious organizations to scale up security around their schools in line with the standards laid down by the UN-backed Safe School Programme of the administration.

He once again condemned the school abductions, with the latest one at the Government Girls Secondary School, Jangebe in Zamfara State.

The President also directed all security and intelligence agencies in the country to hunt down the culprits and bring them to justice.

