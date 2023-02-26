Buhari explains why he displayed ballot paper after backlash

President Muhammadu Buhari has explained why he openly displayed his ballot papers on Saturday shortly after voting at his Ward A, Sarkin Yara Polling Unit 003, in Daura, Katsina State.

The President, in a clear violation to rules by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), against anyone displaying his ballot papers after voting, was pictured holding up the papers showing he had voted for the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

However, following a backlash from Nigerians over the disregard for the INEC regulations, the President came up with the explanation that he displayed his ballot papers “as a show of loyalty and support” for Tinubu.

READ ALSO:Buhari arrives Katsina ahead of presidential election

Buhari, who spoke to selected journalists at his country home in Daura late on Saturday, said after he had campaigned vigorously for his candidate across the country, he had to reaffirm his support for the former Lagos State Governor.

He insisted that he had always supported the candidature of Tinubu, and showing his ballot paper to the media and the public had further shown his commitment to the party and the national leader.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now