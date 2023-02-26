Politics
Buhari explains why he displayed ballot paper after backlash
President Muhammadu Buhari has explained why he openly displayed his ballot papers on Saturday shortly after voting at his Ward A, Sarkin Yara Polling Unit 003, in Daura, Katsina State.
The President, in a clear violation to rules by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), against anyone displaying his ballot papers after voting, was pictured holding up the papers showing he had voted for the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.
However, following a backlash from Nigerians over the disregard for the INEC regulations, the President came up with the explanation that he displayed his ballot papers “as a show of loyalty and support” for Tinubu.
READ ALSO:Buhari arrives Katsina ahead of presidential election
Buhari, who spoke to selected journalists at his country home in Daura late on Saturday, said after he had campaigned vigorously for his candidate across the country, he had to reaffirm his support for the former Lagos State Governor.
He insisted that he had always supported the candidature of Tinubu, and showing his ballot paper to the media and the public had further shown his commitment to the party and the national leader.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: 4 yrs after completion, Kwara PHC facility inactive, rural dwellers in pains
In the middle of the night sometime in September 2019, Fatimah Ballah struggled with severe pains as she tries to...
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...
INVESTIGATION: In Cross River, civil servants retire into poverty as govt looks away, squanders funds on frivolities
Thousands of civil servants in Cross River State struggle to stay alive as they are denied their gratuities and monthly...
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...