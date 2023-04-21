Buhari expresses happiness about future of democracy, begs Nigerians for forgiveness

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday expressed happiness about the future of democracy in Nigeria.

Buhari, who fielded questions from journalists after the Eid-el-Fitr prayers in Abuja, said commended Nigerians’ for their determination to defend democracy against all threats.

The president also apologised to Nigerians in any way he has hurt them in the last eight years.

He said: “Nigerians appreciate the stability of democracy.

“The outcome of the 2023 elections in which more than 10 governors failed to make it to the Senate sent a message that Nigerians know the power of their votes and how to use them.

“Nigerians cherish democracy. They have shown their love for it and will defend it against real or perceived threats.

“They will continue to vote one way or the other depending on their preferences.”

Buhari assured that the May 29 handover date to a new administration remained sacrosanct.

“God willing, nothing will stop the handover,’’ he added.

On his plans after leaving office, the president expressed gratitude to God for making it possible for him to serve two terms in office and looked forward to an orderly handover.

“I thank God for what He has done for me personally and for what He has enabled us to achieve.

“I am looking forward to returning to my town; to be as far away as I can from Abuja so that the incoming president will have the time and the space to take decisions without my distracting him.

“For all those that I have hurt, I ask that they pardon me. God gave me an incredible opportunity to serve the country. We are all humans, if I have hurt some people along the line of my service to the country, I ask that they pardon me.

“I think it is a good coincidence for me to say goodbye to you, and thank you for tolerating me for almost eight years,” the president concluded.

