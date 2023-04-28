Buhari extends Immigration chief’s tenure by 35 days

President Muhammad Buhari has approved the extension of the tenure of the Comptroller General of the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS), Isah Jere, by 35 days

The NIS spokesman, Tony Akuneme, who disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Abuja, said the Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, confirmed the extension in a letter addressed to Jere.

He added that the NIS chief would remain in office till May 29.

Jere’s previous tenure ended on April 24.

He had since resumed duties at the Service.

