Buhari favoured North East in appointments – Bauchi governor

Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, said on Tuesday the North East geopolitical zone has been hugely favoured in federal appointments by President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

Mohammed, who disclosed this in a statement issued during the zonal caucus meeting of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Bauchi, said the region must stand up to face its challenges.

The meeting was attended by deputy governors of Adamawa, Taraba and Bauchi States and other party chieftains from the zone.

He said: “Today, we are the most visible people in the government of President Muhammadu Buhari. Most of the positions are occupied by people from the North East. The presidency is held and manned by people from our region; from Chief of Staff to Secretary to Government of the Federation and the National Security Adviser, among others.

“The nation’s security apparatus is also controlled by the North East region. The same is experienced in the big MDAs and the intervention MDAs. What is remaining is for us, the elites to put heads together for meaningful progress.”

READ ALSO: Dethroned Emir of Kano arrives in Nasarawa

He lamented that the region worked against its own, a presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, during the 2019 general elections.

“Our son was probably the most qualified candidate during the last election, but did we support him? We didn’t. Gone are the days when the North East region will be left behind by itself,” he added.

Join the conversation

Opinions