Buhari flies to UAE on condolence visit

President Muhammadu Buhari will pay a condolence visit to Sheikh Mohamed Al Nahyan, the new President of the United Arab Emirates, following the death of Sheikh Khalifa Al Nahyan, the former president and ruler of Abu Dhabi.

President Buhari will visit the new UAE President in Abu Dhabi, according to a statement signed by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, on Thursday.

According to Shehu, the President would convey his greetings to the new President when he leaves Abuja on Thursday, reinforcing the long-standing friendship between Nigeria and the UAE.

The statement also said, “The President, in an earlier congratulatory message to the new UAE leader, had reaffirmed Nigeria’s cordial relationship with the country, noting that the cooperation between both governments have helped Nigeria in tracking down illegal assets and tracing terrorist funds.

“Under the new leadership, President Buhari looks forward to a bigger and stronger partnership for peace, stability and prosperity of both countries.”

Buhari would be accompanied by the Minister of State Foreign Affairs, Zubairu Dada, the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Prof. Isa Pantami, the Minister of Federal Capital Territory, Mohammed Bello, and the Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika.

Other members of his delegation were said to be the National Security Adviser, Major General Mohammed Monguno (retd.) and the Director-General, National Intelligence Agency, Ahmed Abubakar.

The President is expected back in the country on Saturday.

