Buhari forces strict travel restriction, other limitations on ministers

President Muhammadu Buhari has placed a strict travel restriction on his ministers which states that each of them can only travel out of the shores of Nigeria eight times in a year.

This much was revealed on Monday by the Minister of Information, Culture & Tourism Minister Lai Mohammed who also added that Buhari has directed that no Minister should go on foreign trips more than twice in a quarter.

Speaking further, Mohammed who said that no minister on a trip outside the shores of the land should go with more than four aides also added that government officials below the rank of ministers are henceforth entitled to fewer aides while also noting that estacode would no longer be calculated on an hourly basis.

The directive came after Buhari on Monday met the service chiefs at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Although the agenda of the meeting has not been made public, it may not be unconnected with the current security challenges in the country.

Nigerians had urged the President to rejig the security operations by deploying more effective means to tackle insurgency, banditry, and kidnapping by terrorists and other criminal elements in the country.

