Buhari formally receives Ayade, Matawalle to APC

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday officially received the Cross River State Governor, Ben Ayade; and his Zamfara State counterpart, Bello Matawalle; at a meeting held at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President, Femi Adesina, who disclosed this in a statement, said the President also presented the APC flag to the two governors who recently dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the ruling party.

The Chairman of APC Caretaker and Extra-Ordinary Convention Planning Committee, Mai Mala-Buni; the Kebbi State Governor, Atiku Bagudu; and his Jigawa State counterpart, Badaru Abubakar; were also at the forum.

The two governors were key members of the PDP before their switch to APC.

In his address, the President said Ayade and Matawalle would be respected by their people for joining the APC.

READ ALSO: Gov Matawalle reportedly defects to APC

He said: “This is one of the happiest times for us in this party. For you to have the courage to leave your constituencies speaks a lot. I wish Nigerians will reflect on it.

“I congratulate you for leaving your constituencies for our great party. We lost many states at the last election, which is unusual for a ruling party. But we did it to prove that we are a tolerant group. We wanted to demonstrate that we respect individuals.

“We emphasised that we respect our people. That was why we insisted on free and fair elections. Leaders should show honesty and respect for their followers.

“To be principled and identify your objectives is a great quality that should endear us to our people. Your people will respect you more for having the courage to come to APC at your own time. Nobody forced you, but you believe it is the best way to serve your people. I value your decision.”

Join the conversation

Opinions