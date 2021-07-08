Politics
Buhari forwards 2022-2024 MTEF to National Assembly
President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday forwarded the 2022-2024 Medium Time Expenditure Framework (MTEF) and Fiscal Strategy Paper (FSP) to the National Assembly for consideration and approval.
The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, read the President’s letter on the MTEF/FSP at the plenary in Abuja.
The letter read: “It is with pleasure that I forward 2022-2024 Medium Time Expenditure Framework (MTEF) and Fiscal Strategy Paper (FSP) for the kind consideration and approval of the House of Representatives.
“Let me use this medium to express my deep gratitude to your enduring collaboration and commitment of the leadership and honourable members in our collective efforts to sustain the restoration of the January to December financial year.
READ ALSO: Nigerian govt approves 2022-2024 MTEF
“On our part, we have worked very hard to sustain the early submission of the MTEF-FSP, to allow the National Assembly sufficient time to review the framework.
“As the 2022 budget will be prepared based on parameters and fiscal assumptions as the approved 2022-2024 Medium Time Expenditure Framework (MTEF) and Fiscal Strategy Paper (FSP), I seek the cooperation of the National Assembly for expeditious action on the submission.”
The Minister of Finance, Budget, and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, had last week presented the MTEF to the National Economic Council (NEC) at its meeting held in Abuja.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....