Buhari forwards 2022-2024 MTEF to National Assembly

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday forwarded the 2022-2024 Medium Time Expenditure Framework (MTEF) and Fiscal Strategy Paper (FSP) to the National Assembly for consideration and approval.

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, read the President’s letter on the MTEF/FSP at the plenary in Abuja.

The letter read: “It is with pleasure that I forward 2022-2024 Medium Time Expenditure Framework (MTEF) and Fiscal Strategy Paper (FSP) for the kind consideration and approval of the House of Representatives.

“Let me use this medium to express my deep gratitude to your enduring collaboration and commitment of the leadership and honourable members in our collective efforts to sustain the restoration of the January to December financial year.

“On our part, we have worked very hard to sustain the early submission of the MTEF-FSP, to allow the National Assembly sufficient time to review the framework.

“As the 2022 budget will be prepared based on parameters and fiscal assumptions as the approved 2022-2024 Medium Time Expenditure Framework (MTEF) and Fiscal Strategy Paper (FSP), I seek the cooperation of the National Assembly for expeditious action on the submission.”

The Minister of Finance, Budget, and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, had last week presented the MTEF to the National Economic Council (NEC) at its meeting held in Abuja.

