Politics
Buhari forwards bills on arms control, explosives to Senate
President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday transmitted two executive bills on the proliferation of arms and explosives to the Senate.
The President is seeking to control the proliferation of arms as well as regulate the importation of explosives into the country.
The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, disclosed this at the plenary on Tuesday in Abuja.
He said the bills – Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons Bill 2021 and Explosives Bill 2021 were accompanied by two separate letters dated August 26 and August 27 from the President.
In the letter on explosive bill, the President said the request for consideration of the bill was made pursuant to Section 58(2) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).
Buhari requests for additional external loans in letter to Senate
According to him, the explosives bill 2021 sought to repeal the Explosives Act 1964 and enact the Explosives Act to regulate the manufacture, storage, possession, use, distribution, purchase, sale, transportation, importation, and exportation of explosives and for related matters.
In the second letter, Buhari urged the Senate to consider the Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons Bill 2021 in a bid to check the country’s security challenges.
